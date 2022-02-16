Parents protest firing of Park Vista HS head football coach

Parents at Park Vista High School in Palm Beach County are frustrated and confused after their head football coach was suddenly fired.

Every morning for the past three days, parents have been protesting in an effort to bring back former head football coach Leonard Weaver.

According to Weaver, he was fired suddenly last Friday without any explanation.

He had coached one season with the school and parents said he's brought nothing but positivity to the team.

One parent of a player said the school called the football team into the cafeteria Friday afternoon to tell them Weaver had resigned.

Leonard Weaver speaks about the protests being held in support of him after he was fired as coach at Park Vista High School.

Weaver said that's not the case, and he wants answers.

"I'm out here in support of the parents and my players who have supported me through this tough time to show them that I am definitely with them 110%," Weaver said. "I want some answers as a head coach, as well, why I was fired."

"All the parents believe in him, and all the boys believe in him," parent Ellie Ferguson said. "They are devastated."

Parents at Wednesday's protest said they plan to be back at the school every morning until they get some answers.

Weaver is a former NFL Pro Bowl fullback who played six seasons for the Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles.

