Advertisement

Plane crashes, flips over at Palm Beach County Glades Airport

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Emergency crews responded to an aircraft crash at the Palm Beach County Glades Airport near Pahokee on Wednesday.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said a small passenger plane crashed around 11 a.m., flipped over, and landed on its roof at the airport, located at 3800 State Road 715.

Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the aircraft in a grassy area next to a runway.

WATCH CHOPPER 5 VIDEO:

Aircraft crash at Palm Beach County Glades Airport

Authorities said everyone inside the plane got out safely and no one was hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Woman, baby escape car before Brightline collision
Simone Biles engaged to NFL safety Jonathan Owens
18 suspects tied to West Palm Beach gang arrested
Martin County beachgoers asked to stop using manmade path
Boca Raton man among 18 arrested in Tampa Bay sex trafficking sting

Latest News

Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites
Parents protest firing of Park Vista HS head football coach
West Palm Beach police officer arrested for battery, accused of using excessive force
Watch "A Child's Home" every Wednesday at 10:00. You’ll have the opportunity to learn more...
A Child’s Home: Meet the Kellogg Family
St. Lucie Co. school bus driver arrested on 10 child porn charges