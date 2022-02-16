Advertisement

Police arrest security guard accused of shooting man at Tri-Rail station

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A security guard was arrested Tuesday following last week's shooting at the Tri-Rail station in Delray Beach.

Dennis Decormier, 66, was arrested in connection with the Feb. 10 shooting.

Witnesses told police that a man was at the train station talking to himself. Surveillance cameras at the train station later show the man walking up to a security guard to possibly say something.

According to police, seconds later, the security guard, identified as Decormier, shot the victim, Tywan Thomas.

Detectives said Decormier claimed he shot Thomas in self-defense. But police said the video showed Decormier was the aggressor.

Thomas was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Decormier faces a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm.

