SunFest announces 2022 lineup

After a two-year hiatus, Florida’s largest waterfront music and art festival is back.

SunFest announced its 2022 lineup Wednesday.

Sunfest 2022 will feature artists such as Sam Hunt, Goo Goo Dolls, Slightly Stoopid, and more! (Sunfest)

The Headliners of SunFest

Adam Lambert*

AJR

Black Pumas

Boyz II Men

Brett Young

Chase Atlantic

Counting Crows

(Author's note) About "Mr. Jones." In 2012, the Counting Crows performed almost all their hits at SunFest with fans cheering for an encore that never came. The crowd chanted "Mr. Jones," undoubtedly one of the band's most recognizable hits, but that never came about. Eventually, frustrated fans left.

Goo Goo Dolls

Justin Quiles

LANY

Lil Wayne

Melissa Etheridge*

Nelly

Polo G

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Sam Hunt

Slightly Stupid

SOJA

* = There are seven artists at this year's festival that were originally scheduled to perform in 2020.

Daily Stage Schedule

Thursday, April 28

Friday, April 29

Saturday, April 30

Sunday, May 1

SunFest is partnering with 1909 to highlight "Fresh Local Artists," including:

SunFest is four days and three stages featuring dozens of artists. It takes place in downtown West Palm Beach along the Intracoastal Waterway, April 28-May 1 in West Palm Beach.

NEW: Ticket Price Change

This year's tickets cost the same as tickets at the gate in 2019. However, when fans buy a one- or two-day ticket, they will need to select the days they plan to attend.

SunFest said it plans to raise ticket prices at least two times before the festival, so, right now is the best time to get the deepest discounts on tickets.

Tickets can be purchased at SunFest.com or by calling 800-SUNFEST. One-day and four-day advance tickets will also be sold at Publix in Palm Beach and Martin counties between April 10-23.

Ticket Prices

1-Day Adult: 13+ Thur or Fri $45 Sat. or Sun. $50

1-Day Youth: 6-12 Thur or Fri $30 Sat. or Sun. $35

2-Day Adult: $70

2-Day Youth: $60

4-Day Adult: $90

4-Day Youth: $70

"We are excited to bring music back to the waterfront and be in person with our friends at a festival that is at the center of so many people's stories and memories," said Executive Director Paul Jamieson. "In 2022, we're presenting national and local artists who appeal across generations and musical tastes. SunFest has become a very unique time of year that brings people from all walks of life and all ages together in a perfect setting. For many people, SunFest is more than an event. It's a state of mind."

SunFest 2020 Ticket Holders

If you have a carryover ticket from SunFest 2020, the festival will email you directions to claim a replacement ticket for 2022. The festival said as a thank you to loyal fans from 2020, they will also give them a bonus ticket to bring a friend. Should you need additional info, please e-mail info@sunfest.com.

2022 FESTIVAL DAYS/HOURS

Thursday, April 28: 5-10 p.m. Friday, April 29: 5-11 p.m. Saturday, April 30: Noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, May 1: Noon to 9 p.m.

