3 Brightline train accidents in 4 days in Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
A Brightline train has collided with a vehicle for the third time in four days in Palm Beach County.

The most recent crash happened Wednesday morning in Lake Worth Beach, just south of Washington Avenue near Dixie Highway.

Authorities say one person has been taken to the hospital after a car was split in half by the train.

The accident is the latest in a series of crashes involving Brightline trains.

A Brightline train collided with a car Tuesday morning in Delray Beach, where a woman and baby escaped just before the crash.

Delray Beach police spokesman Ted White said the 28-year-old mother tried to cross the tracks at a dead-end street. White said the mother then took her 3-month-old daughter and began knocking on doors of nearby homes, telling residents that someone was after her.

Police said the woman, whose identity hasn't been released, was involuntarily hospitalized under Florida's Baker Act law.

Another Brightline crash happened less than 20 miles away on Sunday in Lake Worth Beach. One person was killed in that crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

