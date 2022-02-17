Advertisement

Boil water notice issued for some Singer Island residents

By WPTV - Staff
Feb. 16, 2022
A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for some Singer Island residents due to low pressure from a defective valve.

The notice begins Wednesday, Feb. 16, until further notice.

The addresses affected by the boil water notice include Gulfstream Way, Pine Point Road, and North Ocean Drive from 3962 to 5480.

Affected residents must bring to a boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes, or use bottled water as an alternative.

For more information, contact the Utility Special District at 561-845-4185 or 561-845-4187 or visit the city's website.

