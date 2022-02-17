Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing woman in Vero Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who disappeared Wednesday.

Lorraina Alago was last seen on Feb. 16 on the 8400 block of 63rd Court at around 5:15 p.m.

She is described as being 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 146 pounds with brown eyes and hair. She was last seen wearing a solid blue dress.

Posted by Indian River County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 17, 2022

Deputies said Alago may have left the area in a dark blue Chevrolet Tahoe with dark tinted windows and silver wheels driven by an unknown male.

Anyone with information regarding Alago’s whereabouts is urged to contact Public Safety Dispatch at 772-978-6240 and reference case number 2022-18997.

