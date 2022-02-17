Advertisement

Family seeks help identifying suspect who killed their son in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The family of a young man who was fatally shot in Port St. Lucie is seeking assistance from the community to identify the responsible suspect(s).

On August 26, 2020, 18-year-old Charles "Charlie" Highlands was found fatally shot at 11 p.m. in a black Toyota Corolla at a gas station in the 1200 block of SW Del Rio Blvd. in Port St. Lucie. He was shot once in the chest.

According to Detective Richard Giaccone, investigative leads tend to point to the homicide stemming from a narcotics transaction that turned into a robbery.

The Highlands family are offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest of the suspect(s) responsible for his death. Coupled with a $5,000 reward from Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers, the total reward for information leading to an arrest is $15,000.

Anyone with information about this murder is urged to contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

A Frontier Arilines jetliner taxis to a runway to take off from Denver International Airport...
Frontier Airlines returns to Fort Lauderdale with 12 new cheap routes
9 students arrested following fights at Vero Beach High School
3 Brightline train crashes in 4 days in Palm Beach County
Florida moms mobilize to counter conservative mom agendas
Simone Biles engaged to NFL safety Jonathan Owens

Latest News

Homeownership dreams vanishing for many millennials
Sophie Meridien: Florida’s outstanding new librarian of the year
The Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach is celebrating a teen librarian who recently...
Sophie Meridien: Florida’s most outstanding new librarian of the year
Dead St. Lucie County deputy identified as suspect in 1983 kidnapping, murder of 11-year-old girl