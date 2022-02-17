Family seeks help identifying suspect who killed their son in Port St. Lucie

The family of a young man who was fatally shot in Port St. Lucie is seeking assistance from the community to identify the responsible suspect(s).

On August 26, 2020, 18-year-old Charles "Charlie" Highlands was found fatally shot at 11 p.m. in a black Toyota Corolla at a gas station in the 1200 block of SW Del Rio Blvd. in Port St. Lucie. He was shot once in the chest.

According to Detective Richard Giaccone, investigative leads tend to point to the homicide stemming from a narcotics transaction that turned into a robbery.

The Highlands family are offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest of the suspect(s) responsible for his death. Coupled with a $5,000 reward from Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers, the total reward for information leading to an arrest is $15,000.

Anyone with information about this murder is urged to contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

