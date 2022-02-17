Advertisement

New tax collector service center opening in Westlake

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
A new tax collector service center is opening in the fast-growing Westlake area of Palm Beach County.

The ribbon cutting ceremony is set to take place at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

The public will have the opportunity to tour the facility and have their questions answered.

It is located at 16440 Town Center Parkway South in Westlake.

The ceremony will conclude by 9:30 a.m. so the staff can prepare to open for clients at 10 a.m.

Regular business hours will be Monday through Friday, 8:15 a.m. - 5 p.m.

