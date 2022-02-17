Man injured in shooting in Fort Pierce

One man was hospitalized after a shooting at a residence late Wednesday night, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Juanita Avene west of U.S. Highway 1.

The man was transported to Lawnwood Medical Center in Fort Pierce.

"We do not know his condition," Chief Deputy Brian Hester said in a statement. "The scene is fluid with witnesses, and we will be gathering statements and evidence."

