Palm Beach State College offers new money-back guarantee to students

A new program at Palm Beach State College is ready to help students after graduation. They may even pay you for it.

From welding to electricians or even dental hygiene, Palm Beach State College is continuing its goal to prepare students for the workforce.

"Even before we graduate we should be able to have a job ready to go," said student Jamie Shaw.

Shaw is one of the only females in her electrician program at the college and is set to get a job after graduation

"The demand for this is very high," Shaw said.

Now with new legislation from the state, students in six programs at the college who are not employed within six months after graduation are able to request for a full tuition refund.

"We know that young people are questioning the value of higher education right now. If I make this investment, will it pay off in the future? We kinda wanna erase that notion," said Roger Yohe, the vice president of academic innovation and strategy at Palm Beach State College.

Only students in six programs will be eligible for the money-back guarantee. Palm Beach State College said these were chosen because they are critically needed in Palm Beach County right now.

With this tuition reimbursement, the hope is to bring another incentive to get higher education

"The responsibility is on our shoulders to make sure that the students to come here and get the best education," Yohe said.

The money-back guarantee is set to begin for new students this summer. The college said they are currently developing the criteria to make sure students do not take advantage of the program.

Scripps Only Content 2022