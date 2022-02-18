Advertisement

16 students arrested after brawl at Vero Beach High School

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said Friday a total of 16 students have been arrested after a brawl at Vero Beach High School earlier this week.

Several fights broke out at the Freshman Learning Center of the school on Wednesday.

"Our investigation is ongoing. We do expect that there will be additional charges," Flowers said.

The sheriff used the incident to remind students and parents that if children engage in this type of behavior, there will be consequences.

"We're working hard to keep our schools safe every single day," Flowers said. "Our school resource team will not tolerate this type of activity."

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

What are the solutions to Florida's housing crisis?
Port St. Lucie police work to slow down drivers
Florida moms mobilize to counter conservative mom agendas
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Woman jumps overboard from 10th floor of Carnival cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico
A Frontier Arilines jetliner taxis to a runway to take off from Denver International Airport...
Frontier Airlines returns to Fort Lauderdale with 12 new cheap routes

Latest News

Greenacres offers property enhancement grant program
Overdose deaths up in Palm Beach County
IRSC celebrates Black History with ‘The Divine Nine’ event
16 students arrested after brawl at Vero Beach High School
Overdose deaths up in Palm Beach County