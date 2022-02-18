Advertisement

45 pounds of heroin wash ashore in Indian River County

By Jason Davis
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
45 pounds of heroin washed ashore Thursday in Indian River County.

A passerby noticed a garbage bag on the beach near Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge and notified the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office (IRCSO).

An IRCSO deputy and a Federal Wildlife Officer responded and took the drugs into custody.

U.S. Border Patrol was notified and will pick up the heroin.

According to IRCSO, the drugs were in a 35-gallon trash bag and wrapped in burlap. The package was not intended for water and it’s possible the drug-runner either threw it overboard or the watercraft being used to transport it took on water.

According to IRCSO, there were no nearby reports of boats going under.

