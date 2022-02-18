Advertisement

Boynton Beach adding more red light cameras

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This week, the city of Boynton Beach approved a plan to add six more red light cameras at busy roadways to reduce speeding and crashes.

The goal is to catch red light runners on busy roads and intersections

"Yeah, it's dangerous," said Diane Haye.

Haye has seen first-hand accidents and almost accidents all around the city.

"Every day. Speeding, taking red lights," Haye said.

Haye said adding more of these cameras is a good idea.

"It will be a deterrent to some people and I think if we can reduce the numbers just a little bit, that’s good," Haye said.

This comes after Tuesday's city commission meeting. There are already 15 red light cameras across the city. The new ones will be at:

  • Woolbright Road at South Seacrest Boulevard, north, east and westbound
  • West Boynton Beach Boulevard at Northwest 8th Street, westbound
  • Congress Avenue at Miner Road, north and southbound.

But some residents think this is all a trap.

"It’s all about money," said Mark Hayden.

Hayden thinks the $158 ticket won’t change the way people drive.

"People run red lights regardless if they get a ticket or not," Hayden said.

Hayden said the ticket is just money for the city

"Paying the fine is much easier than trying to take it to court. And you know you can’t dispute the digital evidence so it’s easier if people just pay the fine," Hayden said.

Officials said there will be a warning period so drivers have time to be aware of the new cameras.

In Palm Beach County, Boynton Beach is the only city that currently uses red light cameras, and that's after the city shut them down in early 2017 before bringing them back later that year.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Port St. Lucie police work to slow down drivers
Florida moms mobilize to counter conservative mom agendas
A Frontier Arilines jetliner taxis to a runway to take off from Denver International Airport...
Frontier Airlines returns to Fort Lauderdale with 12 new cheap routes
Dead St. Lucie deputy ID'd as suspect in girl's 1983 killing
Deputies searching for missing woman in Vero Beach

Latest News

Riviera Beach residents becoming first-time homebuyers
Port St. Lucie brewery to host MDA fundraiser
Report: Miami bypasses New York City as least affordable
45 pounds of heroin wash ashore in Indian River County