Boynton Beach adding more red light cameras

This week, the city of Boynton Beach approved a plan to add six more red light cameras at busy roadways to reduce speeding and crashes.

The goal is to catch red light runners on busy roads and intersections

"Yeah, it's dangerous," said Diane Haye.

Haye has seen first-hand accidents and almost accidents all around the city.

"Every day. Speeding, taking red lights," Haye said.

Haye said adding more of these cameras is a good idea.

"It will be a deterrent to some people and I think if we can reduce the numbers just a little bit, that’s good," Haye said.

This comes after Tuesday's city commission meeting. There are already 15 red light cameras across the city. The new ones will be at:

Woolbright Road at South Seacrest Boulevard, north, east and westbound

West Boynton Beach Boulevard at Northwest 8th Street, westbound

Congress Avenue at Miner Road, north and southbound.

But some residents think this is all a trap.

"It’s all about money," said Mark Hayden.

Hayden thinks the $158 ticket won’t change the way people drive.

"People run red lights regardless if they get a ticket or not," Hayden said.

Hayden said the ticket is just money for the city

"Paying the fine is much easier than trying to take it to court. And you know you can’t dispute the digital evidence so it’s easier if people just pay the fine," Hayden said.

Officials said there will be a warning period so drivers have time to be aware of the new cameras.

In Palm Beach County, Boynton Beach is the only city that currently uses red light cameras, and that's after the city shut them down in early 2017 before bringing them back later that year.

