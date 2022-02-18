Advertisement

Florida Senate passes budget that wouldn't punish schools

Florida State Sen. Tina Polsky speaks during a meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee, as...
Florida State Sen. Tina Polsky speaks during a meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee, as part of a special legislative session targeting COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. The Florida Senate unanimously passed a nearly $109 billion spending plan Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, with virtually no debate the day after the House passed a $105 billion plan after two hours of contentious debate. Polsky thanked Senate colleagues for not trying to divert $200 million from 12 school districts that defied Gov. Ron DeSantis by imposing mask mandates last summer. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Feb. 18, 2022
Let the Florida budget negotiations begin.

The Florida Senate unanimously passed a nearly $109 billion spending plan Thursday with virtually no debate the day after the House passed a $105 billion plan after two hours of contentious debate.

The two sides now have until March 8 to agree on a budget to send to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis if they want to finish the annual 60-day session on time.

One big difference between the spending proposals is that the House wants to divert $200 million from 12 school districts that imposed mask mandates despite an order by the governor not to.

The Senate budget wouldn’t punish the districts.

