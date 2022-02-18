Greenacres offers property enhancement grant program

Money can be tight at times especially if you want to make some improvements around your home or business.

One South Florida city has a financial program to help.

Loris Baez is a single mother with three kids and works full-time.

She is applying for the city of Greenacres property enhancement grant.

Baez says she's optimistic about the program and hopes to make improvements to her home of 20 years.

“It helps people like me that couldn't afford to do it if it wasn't through this program. It also brings value to your home and the neighborhood, it is a good motivation,” said Baez.

Homeowners and businesses are encouraged to maintain the value of their properties by renovating and rehabilitating the physical appearance.

The city has set aside $100,000 from their general budget for this incentive.

“We approve $50K for residential and another $50K for businesses. A homeowner can get up to $5,000. It's a match grant. So they have to invest up to $5,000 and we’ll match another $5,000,” said Joel Flores, Mayor of the City of Greenacres.

“I want to fix the paint, change my front door and fix the landscaping a little bit. With the program, if I am approved, I hope to get to do all of that,” said Baez.

Shawn Ho-Hing King is the founder of the Talented Teen Club in Greenacres.

Her organization helps teens build self-esteem through motivation and participation.

She has been at this location off Swain boulevard for 17 years.

In the last round she received the grant to make improvements.

“This program is a godsend to our community, "said King. “We were able to beautify our location with some new doors, which you can see in the background. When you have a great place for students to come in its uplifting. We are here for self-esteem and there’s no other self-esteem building than your place being nicely kept.”

The deadline to apply for the grant is March 1. The city has bilingual staff to help Spanish speakers.

