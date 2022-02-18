Advertisement

Loggerhead Marinelife Center has first turtle in 29 days

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After being without turtles for four weeks, the Loggerhead Marinelife Center has a new patient.

The turtle is named Milo, and it is in pretty bad shape.

The animal had to have a fin amputated and has a fractured skull.

Milo comes to the Juno Beach facility after the Florida Fish And Wildlife Conservation Commission kept the center from receiving new turtles because of poor water quality at the facility.

Milo arrived at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center on Feb. 18, 2022.
Milo arrived at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center on Feb. 18, 2022.

Officials at the center claim they identified and fixed the water problems.

They brought in its first turtle on Friday for the first time since Jan. 19.

The stranded loggerhead had been treated at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne.

Kyle Van Houtan lays out why the Loggerhead Marinelife Center is now able to resume receiving...
Kyle Van Houtan lays out why the Loggerhead Marinelife Center is now able to resume receiving turtles.

Contact 5 wanted to know why it took nearly a month for the center to finally get back in the business of treating injured sea turtles.

"We thought it was best when we resumed operations to have a phased approach, to have a gradual approach," said Loggerhead CEO Kyle Van Houtan. "We started with a certain criteria that we were working with, and this is the first turtle that showed up that fit those criteria."

Despite Milo's severe injuries, the turtle experts at Loggerhead said it should be able to make a full recovery.

Van Houtan said the facility should be treating more turtles by the end of the month.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

What are the solutions to Florida's housing crisis?
Port St. Lucie police work to slow down drivers
Florida moms mobilize to counter conservative mom agendas
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Woman jumps overboard from 10th floor of Carnival cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico
A Frontier Arilines jetliner taxis to a runway to take off from Denver International Airport...
Frontier Airlines returns to Fort Lauderdale with 12 new cheap routes

Latest News

Do your kids dream of going to outer space?
Florida's coronavirus cases rise 42,373, one third of week ago; deaths up 1,330 vs. 1,293
Greenacres offers property enhancement grant program
Overdose deaths up in Palm Beach County