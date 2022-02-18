Advertisement

Rice Krispies missing from store shelves due to supply chain shortage

Boxes of Kellogg's Rice Krispies cereal sit on display in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday,...
Boxes of Kellogg's Rice Krispies cereal sit on display in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(AP)
By Jason Davis
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The supply shortage is making Rice Krispies tough to find.

The popular cereal is missing from many stores and fans are sounding off on Twitter, wondering what’s up.

Kellogg's replies to tweets about the lack of product on shelves with this statement:

“There is a temporary shortage due to supply constraints in manufacturing. We do not have an estimated date on when it will be back in stock but can assure you, we’re working as fast as we can to get it back on store shelves. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.”

Your best bet may be to check their website to see which stores near you have them in stock. Good luck!

