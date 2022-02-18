Riviera Beach residents becoming first-time homebuyers

New homes are popping up in Riviera Beach.

The city broke ground Friday and held a special ceremony for two first-time homebuyers. A city program is helping families build a new place to call home.

For Adrian Bedford, it's a long-time dream that's finally turned into a reality in the Monroe Heights neighborhood of Riviera Beach.

"Overwhelmed with joy, that's where I am right now," Bedford said.

The single mom of two is inching closer to the finish line of owning her own home and following in her mother's footsteps.

"She always instilled that you need to build a foundation for your children, so from a little girl I always wanted to make sure I secured a home that my children can call home," Bedford said.

A few blocks over, Tabbatha Durden and her family are also gearing up to get settled into her new home.

"It's been a lot of ups and downs, and it's been a lot of challenges, but I made it," Durden said.

Both mothers are graduates of the city's free homebuyers club workshop.

It is a six-week education course that goes beyond the basics of buying a home and comes with access to resources and a funding-assistance program.

"We help them to set up a budget. We help them to set up a savings plan, and we tell them realistically what it will take to get from point A to point Z, which is successful homeownership," said Annetta Jenkins, the neighborhood services director at the Riviera Beach CRA.

The program works with the county, nonprofits, banks and construction companies to help those in need live out the American dream.

"It's been a lot of ups and downs, and it's been a lot of challenges, but I made it," Durden said

The collaboration has helped build at least 15 new custom homes.

The goal is to keep on building.

"I'm looking forward to turning [those] keys and decorating," Durden said.

Both homes are set to be completed in July.

Scripps Only Content 2022