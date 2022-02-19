Advertisement

Breeze Airways lands at Palm Beach International Airport

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
There is a new way to travel in and out of West Palm Beach.

Breeze Airways joins the many new airlines landing at Palm Beach International Airport (PBIA).

The airline’s inaugural flight landed Saturday morning at PBIA from Charleston.

The plane received a water canon salute from the airport’s fire department.

“It’s great to be able to serve destinations that don’t have nonstop service here,” said David Neeleman, CEO of Breeze Airways.

Palm beach is the company’s 18th destination. For the next few months, Breeze will fly round trip every Saturday to six cities in the US. Those include: New Orleans, Charleston, Akron, Columbus, Richmond, and Norfolk. The goal is to expand services to other cities soon.

“This is just the beginning,” said Neeleman. “We’ll add a lot more. It’s kind of a seasonal thing but we’ll be back with a lot more flights in the future.”

Flights range from $39 to $59 depending on the destination. There are no fees for changing or canceling your flight.

