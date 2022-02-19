Advertisement

Deputies seek missing 16-year-old girl

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for 16-year-old Maria Alarcon Chaux.

She was last seen in the 7000 block of Seacrest Boulevard in Lantana wearing a white or black bra with pink scrub pants and no shoes.

She is approximately 5' 1" tall and weighs around 120 lbs.

She has a tattoo of a rose on her left forearm.

If you know of her whereabouts, please contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

What are the solutions to Florida's housing crisis?
Boynton Beach adding more red light cameras
7 Palm Beach County churches awarded thousands in grants
An Orlando woman said a boy asked to use her phone and then used Venmo to steal nearly $4,000.
Woman says boy asking to use phone for help instead uses Venmo to take nearly $4K
Criminal organization behind massive Martin County grow house, investigators say

Latest News

Breeze Airways lands at Palm Beach International Airport
Struggling sea turtle rescued near Vero Beach
Daniel Berger plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Tournament of...
Daniel Berger commits to play in Honda Classic
Person fatally struck by Brightline train in Delray Beach