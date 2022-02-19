Deputies seek missing 16-year-old girl

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for 16-year-old Maria Alarcon Chaux.

She was last seen in the 7000 block of Seacrest Boulevard in Lantana wearing a white or black bra with pink scrub pants and no shoes.

She is approximately 5' 1" tall and weighs around 120 lbs.

She has a tattoo of a rose on her left forearm.

If you know of her whereabouts, please contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

