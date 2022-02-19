Advertisement

Person fatally struck by Brightline train in Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Delray Beach police are investigating the death of a person struck by a Brightline train Saturday morning.

Police confirm the person was struck near Gulfstream Blvd. and N. Old Dixie Highway.

The investigation remains active.

This is the 4th incident involving a Brightline train since last Sunday, February 13, 2022, when one person was killed after their car collided with a Brightline train in Lake Worth Beach.

On Wednesday a man drove around railroad gates and into the path of a Brightline train, leaving him hospitalized with "incapacitating injuries."

