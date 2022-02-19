Advertisement

Struggling sea turtle rescued near Vero Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
A struggling sea turtle was rescued by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

An alert angler noticed a sea turtle struggling in the Intracoastal Waterway Friday morning and alerted authorities.

The angler noticed the turtle was unable to dive underwater.

Ag/Marine Sgt. Luke Keppel responded to the 155 channel marker in Vero Beach and brought the 40 lb. sea turtle aboard.

The turtle was brought back to Indian River County Fire Rescue Station 2 and both the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and a rescue group responded.

A biologist who took the sea turtle for treatment said the turtle is likely a Kemp's Ridley, which is relative rare for the area.

If you find someone disturbing a sea turtle nest or an injured, dead or harassed sea turtle, call Wildlife Alert 888-404-FWCC.

