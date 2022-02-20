2 men wanted for home invasion robbery in Palm Beach County
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Two men are wanted for a home invasion robbery to a home on East Chatham Road in Palm Beach County.
On February 18, 2022 at 11:40 a.m., the unknown men entered the home and removed a safe containing a large sum of money and then fled in a GMC SUV.
Anyone with information that can identify them or any other information about the robbery is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
