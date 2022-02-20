Bernie Madoff's sister, her husband die in suspected murder-suicide

The sister of Bernie Madoff and her husband died earlier this week in a suspected murder-suicide, according to the South Florida SunSentinel.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at 11200 Barca Boulevard near Boynton Beach on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 12:55 p.m. and located Sondra Wiener, 87, and her 90-year-old husband dead from a gunshot wound.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division said the deaths appear to be a murder-suicide.

Wiener was the sister of Bernie Madoff, who pleaded guilty in 2009 to running a $65 billion Ponzi scheme.

Madoff died in April 2021 in a federal prison in North Carolina at age 82 while serving a 150-year sentence.

His oldest son Mark hanged himself on the second anniversary of Madoff's 2008 arrest, leaving behind a bitter note.

His younger son Andrew also blamed Madoff for the return of the rare cancer that killed him in 2014, citing the stress and shame he experienced from his father's fraud.

Madoff's Ponzi scheme was also linked to the suicides of three investors.

