Advertisement

Bernie Madoff's sister, her husband die in suspected murder/suicide

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The sister of Bernie Madoff and her husband died earlier this week in a suspected murder/suicide, according to the South Florida SunSentinel.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at 11200 Barca Boulevard near Boynton Beach on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 12:55 p.m. and located Sondra Weiner, 87, and her 90-year-old husband dead from a gunshot wound.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division said the deaths appear to be a murder/suicide.

Weiner was the sister of Bernie Madoff, who pleaded guilty in 2009 to running a $65 billion Ponzi scheme.

Madoff died in April 2021 in a federal prison in North Carolina at age 82 while serving a 150-year sentence.

His oldest son Mark hanged himself on the second anniversary of Madoff's 2008 arrest, leaving behind a bitter note.

His younger son Andrew also blamed Madoff for the return of the rare cancer that killed him in 2014, citing the stress and shame he experienced from his father's fraud.

Madoff's Ponzi scheme was also linked to the suicides of three investors.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Breeze Airways lands at Palm Beach International Airport
Deputies seek missing 16-year-old girl
7 Palm Beach County churches awarded thousands in grants
Criminal organization behind massive Martin County grow house, investigators say
Boynton Beach adding more red light cameras

Latest News

Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting in the Ogontz section of Philadelphia, Thursday, Aug....
Woman arrested for fatally stabbing her husband more than 140 times
Delray Beach Open ticket sales set tournament record
Cameron Norrie defeated Tommy Paul 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals of the Delray Beach Open at the...
Norrie, Opelka reach Delray Beach Open final
Helicopter crashes into water off Miami Beach