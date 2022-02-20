Advertisement

Norrie, Opelka reach Delray Beach Open final

Cameron Norrie defeated Tommy Paul 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals of the Delray Beach Open at the...
Cameron Norrie defeated Tommy Paul 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals of the Delray Beach Open at the Delray Beach Tennis Center on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Top-seeded Cameron Norrie and second-seeded Reilly Opelka will meet in the final of the Delray Beach Open.

Norrie beat fourth-seeded Tommy Paul 6-3, 6-3 in one semifinal Saturday. Opelka edged John Millman 7-6 (8), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4) in exactly three hours in the late match.

Tommy Paul, right, congratulates Cameron Norrie after he defeated Paul 6-3, 6-3 in the...
Tommy Paul, right, congratulates Cameron Norrie after he defeated Paul 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals of the Delray Beach Open at the Delray Beach Tennis Center on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Delray Beach, Fla.

The final will be the second at Delray for Opelka, the tournament's 2020 champion.

It'll also be the first time in the tournament's 30-year history that the No. 1 seed and No. 2 seed advanced to the final.

The closest instances of that happening: a pair of No. 1 vs. No. 3 finals, along with a pair of No. 2 vs. No. 3 finals. But there's never been a 1 vs. 2 at Delray, until now.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Deputies seek missing 16-year-old girl
Breeze Airways lands at Palm Beach International Airport
7 Palm Beach County churches awarded thousands in grants
Criminal organization behind massive Martin County grow house, investigators say
Boynton Beach adding more red light cameras

Latest News

Helicopter crashes into water off Miami Beach
Breeze Airways lands at Palm Beach International Airport
Deputies seek missing 16-year-old girl
Struggling sea turtle rescued near Vero Beach