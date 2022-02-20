Norrie, Opelka reach Delray Beach Open final

Top-seeded Cameron Norrie and second-seeded Reilly Opelka will meet in the final of the Delray Beach Open.

Norrie beat fourth-seeded Tommy Paul 6-3, 6-3 in one semifinal Saturday. Opelka edged John Millman 7-6 (8), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4) in exactly three hours in the late match.

Tommy Paul, right, congratulates Cameron Norrie after he defeated Paul 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals of the Delray Beach Open at the Delray Beach Tennis Center on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Delray Beach, Fla.

The final will be the second at Delray for Opelka, the tournament's 2020 champion.

It'll also be the first time in the tournament's 30-year history that the No. 1 seed and No. 2 seed advanced to the final.

The closest instances of that happening: a pair of No. 1 vs. No. 3 finals, along with a pair of No. 2 vs. No. 3 finals. But there's never been a 1 vs. 2 at Delray, until now.

