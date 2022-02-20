Advertisement

Top-seeded Cameron Norrie wins 2022 Delray Beach Open

Cameron Norrie, of Britain, hits a return to Reilly Opelka during the final at Delray Beach...
Cameron Norrie, of Britain, hits a return to Reilly Opelka during the final at Delray Beach Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Delray Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cameron Norrie's year started off slowly, with four consecutive losses. He seems to have found his stride.

Norrie won the third ATP Tour title of his career on Sunday, the No. 1 seed beating second-seeded Reilly Opelka 7-6 (1), 7-6 (4) in the Delray Beach Open.

All three of those titles for Norrie have come in the last seven months, after he won at Los Cabos in July and then Indian Wells in October.

Norrie — who was only 2-5 in 2022 entering this tournament — also had to do it the hard way against the huge-hitting Opelka, who piled up 25 aces. Opelka had won 14 of his last 17 tiebreakers before Sunday, when Norrie managed to win two of them.

Norrie had played Delray on three other occasions, and each return has gone a bit better than the last. He dropped a first-round match in his initial appearance there in 2018, made the round of 16 in 2020, went to the semifinals last year and now is the Delray champion.

It was Opelka's first loss in his last nine matches at Delray. He was the 2020 champion there.

Opelka was playing for a fourth consecutive day, after spending 7 hours, 23 minutes on the court in his three matches — all of them three-setters, six of those nine sets going to tiebreakers — leading up to the final.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Breeze Airways lands at Palm Beach International Airport
Deputies seek missing 16-year-old girl
7 Palm Beach County churches awarded thousands in grants
Criminal organization behind massive Martin County grow house, investigators say
Boynton Beach adding more red light cameras

Latest News

2 men wanted for home invasion robbery in Palm Beach County
Bernie Madoff's sister, her husband die in suspected murder-suicide
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting in the Ogontz section of Philadelphia, Thursday, Aug....
Woman accused of fatally stabbing husband more than 140 times
Delray Beach Open ticket sales set tournament record