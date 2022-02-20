Woman arrested for fatally stabbing her husband more than 140 times

A Palm Springs woman was arrested for first degree murder after police say she stabbed her husband 140 times.

On Friday, February 11, 2022, at 7:55 p.m., Palm Springs Police Department received a 911 call from Ricardo Anthony Green, 41, reporting that he came home from work and found his stepfather, Melvin Weller, 62, lying on the floor in a pool of blood and he appeared to be dead.

When officers arrived they located the victim on the floor surrounded by a pool of blood that covered more than half of the kitchen.

Officers noticed blood spatters and smears on the walls, kitchen cabinets and counters. A couple of knives and a meat cleaver were in the kitchen sink.

Officers found the victim's wife, Joan Burke, 61, lying in bed in the master bedroom. She was alert and conscious but remained mute.

Burke was transported to J.F.K. Hospital to be evaluated.

Investigators found cleaning tools on the floor near the victim's body. They say the numerous injuries to his body, coupled with the blood stains cast or otherwise spread on the walls, ceiling, counters, and cabinets made it obvious a violent struggle had occurred.

An autopsy revealed the victim suffered more than 140 stab wounds all over his body.

He also had a skull fracture caused by a blow from a meat cleaver to the right rear area of his head.

A tied-up plastic bag was located on the kitchen counter top containing Burke's bloodstained nightgown and a cell phone.

Investigators at this time believe the cell phone belonged to the victim.

According to an arrest affidavit, Burke had lacerations on the palms of both hands. Investigators said it is common for the offender to have lacerations to the palm of one or both hands when he or she stabs another person.

The repeated stabbings result in blood getting on the knife handle and onto the stabber's hands, causing the stabber's grip to slip and lacerate their skin with the blade.

Joan Burke is charged with first degree murder and made her first court appearance on Sunday, February 20, 2022. She is being held without bond.

