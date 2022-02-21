52-year-old man kills 2 adults, 2 dogs, then himself in Port St. Lucie home, police say

A 52-year-old man shot and killed two adults and two dogs inside a Port St. Lucie home on Sunday before taking his own life, police said.

Calling it an "isolated incident" and "not a random act of violence," Port St. Lucie police on Monday said detectives found a suicide note at the home in the 1900 block of Southwest Cameo Boulevard and believe depression may have been a factor in the tragedy.

.⁦@PSLPolice⁩ confirm shooting death of 3 people off Cameo Sunday night is murder-suicide. 52yo man shot and killed 53yo woman, 33yo man and two dogs before killing himself. ⁦@WPTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/4HIfUlcIE9 — Jon Shainman (@JonShainman) February 21, 2022

Detectives said a roommate found the bodies of three adults and two dogs around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, a 52-year-old man gunned down a 33-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman, and two dogs inside the home. He then shot and killed himself.

The identities of the deceased have not been released.

"There continues to be no threat to the community," Sgt. John Dellacroce said in a news release.

If you or someone you know are struggling with thoughts of suicide and need mental health resources, call 211 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

