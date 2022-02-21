Advertisement

Accountant for Madoff victims calls Sondra Wiener's death a 'sad chapter'

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tragedy has struck the family of the late Bernie Madoff. The sister of the Ponzi scheme artist — along with her husband — have been found dead in a Palm Beach County home.

Palm Beach County deputies said 87-year-old Sondra Wiener and a 90-year-old man were found unresponsive with gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon inside the Valencia Lakes community in west Boynton Beach.

"I think it's pretty much ended now. Another sad chapter in it but its done," said retired accountant Richard Rampell.

Rampell worked with six of Madoff’s victims

"They were embarrassed by it frankly. A couple of the people who are pretty sophisticated people, financial people, lost a lot of money," Rampell said.

Wiener was the sister of Madoff, who pleaded guilty in 2009 to running a $65 billion Ponzi scheme.

Wiener is reported to have invested in her brother’s scheme, allegedly receiving around $1.7 dollars of other people’s money before losing millions.

"You know he had two sons, one committed suicide, the other died of cancer. I don't know what happened to his wife Ruth. I've heard that she still lives in the area around here, but she's sort of gone into hiding, she's humiliated," Rampell said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

