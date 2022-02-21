Advertisement

Austin Cindric wins Daytona 500 to celebrate Roger Penske's 85th birthday

Austin Cindric celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
Austin Cindric celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla.
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Austin Cindric drove his brand new NASCAR ride to victory in the Daytona 500 on team owner Roger Penske's 85th birthday.

Cindric drove a masterful race at Daytona International Speedway as the Ford drivers synched on strategy all week and executed their plan to perfection Sunday night.

Austin Cindric (2) crosses the finish line ahead of Bubba Wallace (23) to win NASCAR's Daytona...
Austin Cindric (2) crosses the finish line ahead of Bubba Wallace (23) to win NASCAR's Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla.

The blue oval drivers pushed each other over 500 miles and were bunched together for the final restart in overtime.

Cindric got aid from Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney and held off Bubba Wallace for the win.

Ford had seven drivers finish in the top 10.

