Carnival cruises to relax mask mandates March 1

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Carnival cruises will be relaxing its mask rules next month.

Beginning March 1, masks will be recommended but not required.

But the company said there may be certain venues and events where you'll have to wear a mask.

Masks onboard cruise ships have been an ongoing topic since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Carnival Corporation owns several major cruise lines.

According to the company, about 13 million passengers sail onboard a Carnival-owned ship in a typical year.

