Major League Baseball lockout talks resume in Jupiter

Major League Baseball representatives from the players union and owners are back at the negotiating table Monday in an effort to start spring training and avoid a delay to the start of the regular season.

This time the two sides are meeting at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, home of the spring training sites for the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

Colorado Rockies CEO Dick Monfort, chairman of the owners' labor policy committee, was expected to join a management delegation that includes Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, the clubs' lead negotiator.

Bruce Meyer, the union's chief negotiator, was expected to be joined by players.

It was announced Friday that spring training would not start earlier than March 5 after the league and its player's association couldn't reach a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement.

The league's ninth work stoppage, and the first in 26 years, began on Dec. 2.

Several stick points continue to hamper a deal, including luxury-tax thresholds and rates, revenue-sharing and how to address players' allegations of service time manipulation.

Opening Day is scheduled to begin on March 31.

Reporter Matt Sczesny is working on this story and will have a full report on NewsChannel 5 at 5 & 6.

