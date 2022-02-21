Royal Caribbean drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated passengers

Royal Caribbean is dropping its mask mandate for passengers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The cruise line said in a news release that, starting on Feb. 25, facial coverings will be optional for "all fully vaccinated guests and expected for unvaccinated children."

Royal Caribbean, however, is still requiring all guests 12 and older to be fully vaccinated in order to sail. The cruise line is also recommending — but not mandating — that guests 12 and older get a booster shot.

"Unvaccinated children between 2 – 11 years of age must bring a negative PCR test result and test negative on boarding day," Royal Caribbean said in a news release.

Guests under two are not mandated to wear masks on Royal Caribbean ships.

