2 shot inside Taco Bell in West Palm Beach

A man and woman were taken to a hospital with injuries considered minor after a shooting inside a Taco Bell restaurant Monday night on 45th Street near Military Trail, West Palm Beach police said.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles told WPTV that a suspect fled the scene on a bike toward Military Trail.

He said it not a random incident, and the victims apparently knew the shooter. Jachles said there is no danger to the public.

No more information was immediately available.

.

Scripps Only Content 2022