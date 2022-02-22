Advertisement

2 shot inside Taco Bell in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A man and woman were taken to a hospital with injuries considered minor after a shooting inside a Taco Bell restaurant Monday night on 45th Street near Military Trail, West Palm Beach police said.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles told WPTV that a suspect fled the scene on a bike toward Military Trail.

He said it not a random incident, and the victims apparently knew the shooter. Jachles said there is no danger to the public.

No more information was immediately available.
