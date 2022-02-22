Advertisement

51-year-old man bitten by shark near Bahamas, flown to Miami hospital

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
A 51-year-old man was flown to the hospital Monday after he was bitten by a shark while fishing near Bimini, Bahamas, officials said.

The U.S. Coast Guard said crew members on board the Shear Water vessel contacted authorities around 12:50 p.m., saying a man had been bitten by a shark and his arm had been wrapped in a tourniquet to prevent blood loss.

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter arrived on scene and rescuers hoisted the man aboard the aircraft.

The victim was then flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami for treatment.

"This was the best possible outcome to a truly terrifying situation," said Sean Connett, a command duty officer at Coast Guard District Seven. "This individual was fortunate a fellow crew member was able to render aid prior to the Coast Guard's arrival which, allowed for a quick extraction from the vessel."

Officials said the victim was in stable condition at the hospital.

