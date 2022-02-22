Animal rescue worker dies after being attacked by dog in Broward County

Broward Sheriff's Office homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman after a dog attack.

The incident occurred Thursday, Feb. 17, at approximately 10:54 a.m. at 345 E. Commercial Blvd. in Oakland Park.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies and fire rescue responded to the scene and found two women injured.

Preliminary investigation revealed a large mixed breed dog was found abandoned in the middle of the Everglades and brought to the animal rescue facility a month earlier for rehabilitation.

Detectives said both women worked at the facility and were attending to the dog when one of them was attacked by the animal. The second woman tried to help her colleague and was also attacked by the animal.

Deputies contained the dog until Broward County Animal Care responded to the scene and took custody of the dog.

The two women were transported to a local hospital for treatment. One of the victims was trauma alerted and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The other patient was treated for minor injuries, officials said.

The name of the victims has not been released.

According to investigators, there were no prior incidents and no evidence of negligence or mistreatment of animals at the facility.

Scripps Only Content 2022