Advertisement

Coast Guard rescues fisherman bitten by shark

Crews with the United States Coast Guard rescued a fisherman near the Bahamas Monday after a shark bit his arm. (Source: U.S. COAST GUARD DISTRICT 7)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Crews with the United States Coast Guard rescued a fisherman near the Bahamas on Monday after a shark bit his arm.

Video of the rescue shows the crew slowly dropping down to the boat to help the 51-year-old man.

The Coast Guard hoisted him into their helicopter near Bimini, Bahamas and flew him to a hospital in Miami.

Someone on the boat was able to bandage up the man until help arrived.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man kills 2 adults, 2 dogs, then himself in Port St. Lucie home
3 people, 2 dogs found dead of apparent gunshot wounds inside home
2 shot inside Taco Bell in West Palm Beach
2 men wanted for home invasion robbery in Palm Beach County
Palm Beach County has highest gas prices in Florida

Latest News

FILE - Tourists visit the Supreme Court, January 2022, in Washington.
Supreme Court rejects Epstein sex abuse accuser’s lawsuit
The new Russia bills came a day after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of...
Putin asks for permission to use force outside Russia
The three men convicted in Arbery's murder are accused of targeting him because he was Black...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Arbery killing
FILE: In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao, attorney...
Closing arguments begin for 3 officers charged in George Floyd killing
Men who murdered Arbery convicted of federal hate crimes