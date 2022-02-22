Couples say 'I do' on 2/22/22

If you look at the date, you may have noticed it’s 2-22-22 and many couples decided it was the perfect day to get married.

The Martin County Clerk and Comptroller Carolyn Timmann hosted an all-day wedding event on Tuesday.

“I Do” on Two’s Day!♥️

Martin Co. Clerk & Comptroller, Carolyn Timmann, hosts all-day wedding event

“My office noticed a lot of interest by couples in the unique & fun way the date lines up as Two’s Day 2/22/22. We decided to help make their civil ceremony a little more special.” pic.twitter.com/29wYeS9WXR — Linnie Supall WPTV (@LinnieSupall) February 22, 2022

More than a dozen couples signed up to get married in the Martin County Courthouse Gazebo in Stuart.

“My office noticed a lot of interest by couples in the unique and fun way the date lines up as Two’s Day 2/22/22,” said Clerk Carolyn Timmann. “We decided to help make their civil ceremony a little more special.”

Timmann has noticed an influx in the number of requests for civil ceremonies recently since many couples had to delay their wedding arrangements during the pandemic.

