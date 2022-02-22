Advertisement

Couples say 'I do' on 2/22/22

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

If you look at the date, you may have noticed it’s 2-22-22 and many couples decided it was the perfect day to get married.

The Martin County Clerk and Comptroller Carolyn Timmann hosted an all-day wedding event on Tuesday.

More than a dozen couples signed up to get married in the Martin County Courthouse Gazebo in Stuart.

“My office noticed a lot of interest by couples in the unique and fun way the date lines up as Two’s Day 2/22/22,” said Clerk Carolyn Timmann. “We decided to help make their civil ceremony a little more special.”

Timmann has noticed an influx in the number of requests for civil ceremonies recently since many couples had to delay their wedding arrangements during the pandemic.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Police: Man kills 2 adults, 2 dogs, then himself in Port St. Lucie home
3 people, 2 dogs found dead of apparent gunshot wounds inside home
2 shot inside Taco Bell in West Palm Beach
2 men wanted for home invasion robbery in Palm Beach County
Accountant for Madoff victims calls Sondra Wiener's death a 'sad chapter'

Latest News

Stuart woman charged with 4 counts of attempted murder after hit-and-run
Jamaican police officer charged with smuggling cocaine to Fort Lauderdale inside her body
Animal rescue worker dies after being attacked by dog in Broward County
Strong tourism numbers have Treasure Coast leaders beaming