Delray Beach man charged with attempted murder after shooting wife

A Delray Beach man was arrested Saturday after police say he shot his wife.

The shooting occurred Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Congress Park Drive.

Delray Beach police said officers responded to the incident and learned that a woman was shot by her husband.

According to police, they were able to locate the victim at a local hospital. Her husband, identified as Darius Ashley, was arrested shortly after leaving the hospital parking lot.

The victim's condition is unknown.

Ashley faces a charge of attempted murder. He is being held without bail.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Detective Vickery at 561-243-7805.

