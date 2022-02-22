Advertisement

Dog reunited with owner after going missing 12 years ago

The San Joaquin County’s Sheriff’s Office released video of Zoey being returned to her owner Michelle (Source: SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY’S SHERIFF’S OFFICE, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) - A dog is back with its owner after being lost for 12 years.

The San Joaquin County’s Sheriff’s Office released video on its Facebook page of Zoey being returned to her owner Michelle.

Michelle, who only provided her first name, said she got Zoey and her sister from an animal shelter and the dogs were 6 years old at the time.

Zoey was found Feb. 10, after an animal services officer received a call about a stray dog that was dropped off on a rural property looking old and unwell.

She was scanned for a tracking chip and that’s when the sheriff’s office discovered that Zoey had been missing since 2010.

Since Zoey had been missing for a long time, county officials say the microchip company listed her as deceased in 2015.

Animal services, however, were able to connect with Michelle over the phone, since the number found on the chip remained the same.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man kills 2 adults, 2 dogs, then himself in Port St. Lucie home
3 people, 2 dogs found dead of apparent gunshot wounds inside home
2 shot inside Taco Bell in West Palm Beach
2 men wanted for home invasion robbery in Palm Beach County
Palm Beach County has highest gas prices in Florida

Latest News

FILE - Tourists visit the Supreme Court, January 2022, in Washington.
Supreme Court rejects Epstein sex abuse accuser’s lawsuit
The new Russia bills came a day after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of...
Putin asks for permission to use force outside Russia
The three men convicted in Arbery's murder are accused of targeting him because he was Black...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Arbery killing
FILE: In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao, attorney...
Closing arguments begin for 3 officers charged in George Floyd killing
Men who murdered Arbery convicted of federal hate crimes