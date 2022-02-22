Advertisement

Israeli woman wins $1 million playing Powerball lottery

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A woman from Ramat Hasharon, Israel wins big after playing Powerball lottery.

Florida Lottery officials said Tuesday that Evelyne Hamama claimed a $1 million prize for the drawing held on Jan. 22.

Hamama’s winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball number.

Officials said Hamama bought her winning ticket from a Shell gas station located at 6135 Lyons Road in Coconut Creek.

The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Wednesday with an estimated $45 million jackpot.

