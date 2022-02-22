Palm Beach resident facing drug, weapons charges takes own life

Just weeks after Palm Beach police arrested a man on drug and weapons charges at his mansion, that man took his own life after a confrontation with officers on the island.

Michael Anthony, 55, was outside his $3 million home threatening to kill his wife Sunday, according to Palm Beach police.

The confrontation took place outside the house on a private cul-de-sac on the north end of Palm Beach.

An illegal sawed-off shotgun was confiscated after Michael Anthony was arrested.

According to the arrest report, when police arrived, Anthony drove off and shot himself in the head, crashing the vehicle five blocks away.

Anthony's life started unraveling on Jan. 11 after Palm Beach police got a warrant to search his mansion.

Police said they found methamphetamine and more than a pound of illegal psychedelic mushrooms that he had grown.

Investigators also said they found several handguns and an illegal sawed-off shotgun.

At the time of his death, Anthony had posted a bond of $149,000 and was under a court order to stay away from his wife and their home.

Scripps Only Content 2022