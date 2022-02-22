Advertisement

PBC Community Services offering residents assistance with utility bills

A pile of fifty and one hundred dollar bills.
A pile of fifty and one hundred dollar bills.
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Palm Beach County Community Services is offering assistance to residents in need of help paying electric bills due to hardship.

The department is hosting in-person sessions for residents to apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This program offers up to $5,000 in assistance for utility bills.

The next event will take place on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Lantana Branch Library located at 4020 Lantana Road.

No appointment is necessary, walk-ins are welcome and there will be activities on-site for children.

Eligibility for the assistance program is based on income guidelines and important verification documents.

Please bring the following to the library:

  • Most recent home energy or electric bill and/or final utility termination notice
  • Proof of income (2 months of paystubs)
  • Government issued ID, birth certificates for children, social security card
  • SNAP or Medicaid letter

Additional details can be found at www.utilityassistancepbc.org or by calling the department's Contact Center at 561-355-4792.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Police: Man kills 2 adults, 2 dogs, then himself in Port St. Lucie home
3 people, 2 dogs found dead of apparent gunshot wounds inside home
2 shot inside Taco Bell in West Palm Beach
2 men wanted for home invasion robbery in Palm Beach County
Accountant for Madoff victims calls Sondra Wiener's death a 'sad chapter'

Latest News

New push to combat retail crimes in Palm Beach County
Has COVID-19 reached endemic levels in Florida?
Palm Beach resident facing drug, weapons charges takes own life
PBSO: 2 men wanted for grand theft from Ace Hardware in Greenacres
Controversial zoning designation moves forward in Martin County