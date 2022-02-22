PBSO: 2 men wanted for grand theft from Ace Hardware in Greenacres

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify two men wanted for stealing lawn equipment from a hardware store in Greenacres.

The robbery happened on Feb. 20 at the Ace Hardware located on the 6700 block of Forest Hill Boulevard.

Deputies said two unidentified men stole four Stihl trimmers valued at over $1,500.

Anyone who can identify these men is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

