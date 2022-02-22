Advertisement

Stuart woman charged with 4 counts of attempted murder after hit-and-run

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A Stuart woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she struck four pedestrians and fled the scene.

The hit-and-run crash occurred Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 12:59 p.m. at The Fresh Market located at 2300 SE Ocean Blvd. in Stuart.

According to Stuart police, the driver, identified as Beatrice Bijoux, fled the scene before officers could arrive.

Sergeant John Reddick with the Stuart Police Department was able to locate Bijoux and her vehicle.

Based on the investigation and interviews, Stuart police detectives believe Bijoux intentionally struck the pedestrians.

One of the pedestrians was flown to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center for treatment. The other three pedestrians sustained minor injuries and were not transported from the scene, officials said.

Bijoux was charged with four counts of attempted murder.

