20K free N-95 face masks available in Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Free N-95 face masks are now available in Palm Beach County.

According to the Palm Beach Post, the federal government just delivered a shipment to 20,000 masks two non-profits, FoundCare and Genesis Community Health.

FoundCare has seven clinics around the county. The non-profit will give the masks to patients first, then make them available to the public.

Genesis Community Health is giving away masks at its offices as well.

Below are the locations:

FoundCare

  • 2330 South Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
  • 5867 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL

Genesis Community Health

  • Boynton Beach Medical, 709 S. Federal Highway, Suite 3.
  • Boynton Beach Dental, 2623 S. Seacrest Blvd, Suite 112.
  • 600 S. Dixie Highway, Suite 103, Boca Raton, FL
  • 181 Crawford Blvd, Boca Raton, FL

