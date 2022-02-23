Boys and Girls Club expanding in Martin County

The Boys and Girls Club of Martin County is planning a major expansion to provide new learning and sporting experiences for an entire community.

Soon, a brand new Boys and Girls Club will be built behind Stuart Middle School.

It will be the club’s fifth in the county, but first in Stuart, with a full array of offerings.

“Robotics, arts… tutoring from certified teachers,” said President Keith Fletcher.

The 38,000 square foot building will house the first open gym for residents of the East Stuart community.

“The B&G club believes that we should flex every asset that we have to do the most community good,” adds Fletcher.

But most important, according to Fletcher, is the chance to give kids real world experiences.

The Club will offer a number of workforce development programs.

“Culinary, flying drones… supply chain management. HVAC, carpentry, electrical and plumbing… basically how you can build a house,” said Fletcher, rolling through all eight programs.

He says it’s a way to create economic stability and upward mobility for their kids and families.

“There’s so many activities and events. After school care, enrichment activities so this is a great partnership that we’re having with them,” said Martin County School Superintendent Dr. John Millay.

The plan is to have the new building up and running by January of 2024.

