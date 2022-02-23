Florida Blue Alert canceled for sex offender accused of shooting deputy

Florida law enforcement officials have canceled a Blue Alert for a registered sex offender who's accused of shooting a deputy in Taylor County.

Officials say the deputy, who has not been identified, suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital.

A Florida Blue Alert was issued Tuesday night for Gregory Ryan Miedema, 33, who's listed on a sex offender registry from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

The alert notifies the public when a law enforcement officer is killed, seriously hurt, or missing and a suspect is still at large.

However, around 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Alachua County Sheriff's Office posted on social media that the Blue Alert has been canceled.

Our news partners at WTXL in Tallahassee said FDLE confirmed Miedema is "no longer at large."

UPDATE: The Florida Blue Alert issued for Gregory Ryan Miedema activated on February 22, 2022, has been cancelled. Thank... Posted by Alachua County Sheriff on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

No other details have been released.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said Miedema was convicted in 2011 while serving the in the U.S. Army of lewd or lascivious battery, intercourse with a victim 12 to 15 years old, and possession of child pornography.

Miedema was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison followed by two months of probation.

